Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $41.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.