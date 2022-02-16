SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $118.12

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.12 and last traded at $118.46, with a volume of 4142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.34.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.66. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
SAP Company Profile (NYSE:SAP)
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
