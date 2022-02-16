SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $118.12

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $118.12 and last traded at $118.46, with a volume of 4142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.66. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SAP by 33.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,251 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SAP by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SAP by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,802,000 after purchasing an additional 85,772 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

