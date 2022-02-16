Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

NYSE SC opened at $41.60 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, major shareholder Santander S.A. Banco acquired 14,184,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $588,653,181.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 100,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 24.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 123,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

