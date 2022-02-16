Samuel Zales Sells 10,000 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $326,500.00.

Shares of CARG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.27. 414,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,956. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 69.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 67.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,391 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $638,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.