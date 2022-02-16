Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.59 and a beta of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.45%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

