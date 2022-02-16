Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) will announce earnings of $2.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,600%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryerson.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

RYI opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $931.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,008,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,135,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter worth about $4,147,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 35.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

