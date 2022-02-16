Ryder System, Inc. (R) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on March 18th

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.
Ryder System has increased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.
Ryder System stock opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50.
R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.
Ryder System Company Profile
Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.
