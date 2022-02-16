Ryder System, Inc. (R) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on March 18th

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Ryder System has increased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Ryder System has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Ryder System stock opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

