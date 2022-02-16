Ryder Capital Limited (RYD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on March 6th

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Sunday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, insider David Bottomley 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th.

Ryder Capital Company Profile

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

