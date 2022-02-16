RWS (LON:RWS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $470.60

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 470.60 ($6.37) and last traded at GBX 471.60 ($6.38), with a volume of 168814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.63).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.96) price objective on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. reduced their price target on RWS from GBX 750 ($10.15) to GBX 745 ($10.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($10.08) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.34) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 747.50 ($10.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 568.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 601.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 44.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.85%.

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 599 ($8.11) per share, for a total transaction of £29,950 ($40,527.74).

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

