RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Gap Down to $38.49

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.49, but opened at $37.29. RumbleON shares last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 3,098 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

The firm has a market cap of $416.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.86) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,852,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,279,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 4th quarter valued at $8,678,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RumbleON by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 160,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

