RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wedbush

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RMBL. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.80.

RMBL stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RumbleON has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $416.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.64.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.41 million. Research analysts predict that RumbleON will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the third quarter valued at about $25,852,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,279,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 4th quarter worth about $8,678,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RumbleON by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 270,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,237,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

