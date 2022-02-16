Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as low as C$1.79. Rubicon Minerals shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 363,390 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of C$171.49 million and a PE ratio of -6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.79.
Rubicon Minerals Company Profile (TSE:RMX)
Featured Stories
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.