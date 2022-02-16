RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.