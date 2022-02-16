Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYL opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Royale Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H.

