Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ROYL opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Royale Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.
About Royale Energy
