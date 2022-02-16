Royal Bank of Canada Sells 182,286 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 182,286 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.51% of LKQ worth $75,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,433,000 after acquiring an additional 347,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ by 13.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in LKQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,927,000 after purchasing an additional 310,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,618,000 after purchasing an additional 382,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in LKQ by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

