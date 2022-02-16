Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$39.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s current price.

SNC has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.64.

SNC opened at C$29.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.54. The firm has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 311.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$24.70 and a 52-week high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

