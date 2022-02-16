Royal Bank of Canada Has $70.35 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of Travelers Companies worth $70,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,623,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $171.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.68. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $174.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

