Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,770 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of Nasdaq worth $61,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $175.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.57 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.