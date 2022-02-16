Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.33% of CMS Energy worth $57,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after buying an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after buying an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 117.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,766,000 after buying an additional 2,338,915 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 306.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,764,000 after buying an additional 1,846,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $88,691,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

