Royal Bank of Canada Buys 4,080 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.94% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $67,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $102.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.51 and a 52-week high of $105.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.74.

