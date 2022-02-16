Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.32% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $59,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,132 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,870,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,129 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,385,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,853,000 after purchasing an additional 63,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after purchasing an additional 664,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,426,000 after purchasing an additional 76,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.