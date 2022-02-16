Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.14.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 402.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 33,446 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 87,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ross Stores by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 200,956 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $92.10 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

