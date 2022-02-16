RosCan Gold (CVE:ROS) Trading 8.6% Higher

RosCan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS)’s share price rose 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 1,907,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 720,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a market cap of C$133.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get RosCan Gold alerts:

About RosCan Gold (CVE:ROS)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to RosCan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RosCan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RosCan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.