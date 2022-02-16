Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives GBX 137.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 137.80 ($1.86).

Several brokerages have weighed in on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.12) to GBX 177 ($2.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of LON:RR traded up GBX 2.62 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 120.32 ($1.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,613,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 86.69 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.19). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 120.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.16.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £981.71 ($1,328.43). Also, insider Anita Frew purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £47,600 ($64,411.37). Insiders bought 99,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,871 in the last three months.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.