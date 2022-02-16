Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Sugar in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RSI. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$619.28 million and a PE ratio of 13.51. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of C$5.20 and a 12 month high of C$6.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$243.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.50 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$369,080.24.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

