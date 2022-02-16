Rocket Pool Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be bought for $32.87 or 0.00074288 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $337.94 million and $596,210.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00105884 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

