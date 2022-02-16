Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 824 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in APA by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in APA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,735,000 after purchasing an additional 439,263 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in APA by 402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1,794.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after acquiring an additional 598,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

