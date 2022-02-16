Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 281 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MHK opened at $148.32 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.25 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.10.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

