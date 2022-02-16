Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 693 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 320.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 935,647 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 632,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,283,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.06.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.