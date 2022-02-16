Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 378 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 101.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $39,466.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,774 shares of company stock worth $1,380,114. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Upwork’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

