Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,881,000 after buying an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,127,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,476,000 after buying an additional 22,267 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,353,000 after buying an additional 66,597 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,707,000 after buying an additional 87,547 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $117.59 and a one year high of $190.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.46 and its 200 day moving average is $156.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

