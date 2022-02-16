Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%.

Shares of RBLX traded down $18.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.00. 805,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,385,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.59. Roblox has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock worth $34,212,998.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 81.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

