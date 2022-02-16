Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%.

RBLX stock traded down $18.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,385,818. Roblox has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $34,212,998 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roblox by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,111,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Roblox by 30.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 55,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Roblox by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

