Robert Orr Purchases 48,000 Shares of Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Stock

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) insider Robert Orr purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £49,440 ($66,901.22).

Shares of LON EBOX traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 104.60 ($1.42). 1,903,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,328. The stock has a market capitalization of £442.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.32. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.38. Tritax EuroBox plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.69).

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

EBOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.83) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.