ROAD Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ROAD has a market capitalization of $63,315.99 and approximately $54,629.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00044085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.09 or 0.07041294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,589.48 or 0.99973200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00049440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars.

