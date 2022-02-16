RLI Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

RLI has raised its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RLI to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,355. RLI has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.57.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLI will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in RLI by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of RLI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLI. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.