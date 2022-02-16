Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Rivian in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 129.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 66.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 84.73. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 50.00 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

