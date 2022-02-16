Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.37

Shares of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$52.37 and last traded at C$52.67, with a volume of 1872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$585.99 million and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 34.90%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

