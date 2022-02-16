Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Rezolute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.98). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.94) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RZLT. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Rezolute from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.55. Rezolute has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $17.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the second quarter worth $419,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the third quarter worth $92,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

