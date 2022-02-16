Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of REXR opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 104.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,181,000 after purchasing an additional 92,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,393,000 after buying an additional 410,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,854,000 after buying an additional 1,043,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,377,000 after buying an additional 959,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,121,000 after buying an additional 331,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

