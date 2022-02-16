Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Resonant from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of RESN opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. Resonant has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $288.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,820 shares of company stock valued at $163,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Resonant by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 1,640,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Resonant by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 1,241,273 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Resonant by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 748,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 561,868 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Resonant by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 180,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

