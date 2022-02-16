Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Resonant news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,820 shares of company stock worth $163,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Resonant by 47.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 28,452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Resonant by 99.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Resonant by 96.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 140.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

RESN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 92,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,788. The firm has a market cap of $285.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. Resonant has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

