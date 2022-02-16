Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
In other Resonant news, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,820 shares of company stock worth $163,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
RESN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 92,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,788. The firm has a market cap of $285.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. Resonant has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $7.73.
Resonant Company Profile
Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
