Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) CFO Purchases $89,344.00 in Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) CFO James A. Heindlmeyer bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $89,344.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ RSVR traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 89,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,030. Reservoir Media Inc has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.12.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reservoir Media (RSVR)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.