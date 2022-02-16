Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) CFO Purchases $89,344.00 in Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) CFO James A. Heindlmeyer bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $89,344.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 89,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,030. Reservoir Media Inc has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.12.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.