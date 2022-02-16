Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RKT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RKT):

2/11/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 7,525 ($101.83) price target on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/7/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 9,400 ($127.20) price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 9,400 ($127.20) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,170 ($97.02) to GBX 7,525 ($101.83). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 8,900 ($120.43) to GBX 9,400 ($127.20). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON RKT traded down GBX 70 ($0.95) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,807 ($78.58). 1,622,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,185.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,966.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.49 billion and a PE ratio of -25.65. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,816 ($92.23).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.