Research Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.39. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $91.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.