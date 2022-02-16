Research Analysts Set Expectations for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 209.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 115,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,310 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $11,030,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.8% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,387,000 after buying an additional 286,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

