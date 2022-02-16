Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Regions Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

RF has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

