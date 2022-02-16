Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Mayville Engineering in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

MEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:MEC opened at $10.68 on Monday. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $218.27 million, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 146,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

