Research Analysts Offer Predictions for General Dynamics Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.76.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $212.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.90. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $161.57 and a 52 week high of $216.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

