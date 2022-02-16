Request (REQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Request has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $253.54 million and $11.00 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00038239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00105795 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,876,008 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

